Louis Elbert “Les” Smith, Jr.: December 26, 2020

Mr. Louis Elbert “Les” Smith Jr. age 73, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 graveside at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rev. Chet Ragsdale will officiate.

The following friends are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers: Taylor Neighbors, Buster Kitchens, David Chancy, Gene Frazier, Glenn Summers, Dan Torbert, Rocky Hufstetler, Doug Carreker and Clarence Tabatt. Friends are welcome but social distancing must be observed.

Louis Elbert “Les” Smith Jr. was born November 20, 1947 in Americus. He was the son of the late Louis Elbert Smith Sr. and the late Christine Isler Smith as well as the late Frances Bray Smith. Les loved to fish, he enjoyed working with cows, woodworking and playing cards. He enjoyed breakfast with his friends and spending time with his grandchildren. He retired from Magnolia Packing Company but continued Scouting green beans. He enjoyed mentoring younger farmers to help them produce a better crop. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughter Leslie Smith Reese and Dean of Leesburg and two grandchildren Braden Lee Reese and Carley Laine Reese. A special friend and companion Jan Adkinson also survives.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Bethel Baptist Church at 846 Lane Store Rd., Americus, GA 31709 or to the GA Sheriff’s Youth Home Foundation at 3000 Hwy 42N, McDonough, GA 30253

