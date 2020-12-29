Rev. Sue C.DeJournett: December 23, 2020

Reverend Sue C. DeJournett, wife of Dr. Ned R. DeJournett of Macon died on December 23 in Savannah, Georgia. She had survived lung cancer for six years. A graveside service will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM with the Reverend Theresa Edwards Officiating. Facemasks and social distancing are required to be in attendance.

Reverend DeJournett was born Rosalie Sue Cottrill to loving parents, Ruby and L. Beryl Cottrill, in Parkersburg, West Virginia in 1937. Educated in the public schools of Huntington, West Virginia, Reverend Delournett held BA (1959) and MA (1978) degrees in music from Marshall University (Huntington, WV) and MDiv. Degree from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology (1993, Atlanta, GA.) Additional studies included terms at Aspen Music School (Colorado), Chautauqua Music Institute (New York), and Westminster Choir College (New Jersey) as well as vocal and performance training with Metropolitan Opera divas Marjorie Lawrence and Blanche Thebom.

Reverend DeJournett was a retired member of the South Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church, ordained Deacon in 1992 and Elder in 1995. She served pastorates at Warwick, Hopewell and Concord (Ellaville), and Macon’s Southside United Methodist Church. While serving the Warwick congregation, she was a contributor to the religion page of The Cordele Dispatch. She was the Chaplain of Wesleyan College (Macon, 1995 -1998), a Trustee for The Methodist Home for Children and Youth, and a member of the Wesley Glen Ministries Auxiliary. She retired from active ministry in 2000 serving a short-term post retirement pastorate at Laurel Branch UMC. She was affiliated with Forest Hills UMC, Macon where she remained active in the ministries of the church and conference.

Prior to ordained ministry, Sue DeJournett was a music educator, voice teacher, performer, and church choir director in Huntington, WV; Cleveland, OH; Lake Worth, FL; Little Rock, AR; and Americus, GA. She taught music in the Public Schools of Cleveland, Ohio and Palm Beach County, Florida. She was a faculty member at University of Arkansas, Little Rock; University of Central Arkansas (Conway), and Georgia Southwestern State University (Americus). She was a past-president of the Georgia chapter of National Association of Teachers of Singing and held memberships in many music related organizations including Music Educators National Conference, Music Teachers National Association, and Delta Omicron Honorary Music Fraternity. Sue performed with opera and oratorio groups in Palm Beach, Florida and Little Rock, Arkansas and was a frequent church choir soloist. She directed choirs at Johnson Memorial UMC (Huntington, WV), First EUB (Cleveland, OH), First Congregational Church-UCC (Lake Worth, FL), Lakeside and Hunter United Methodist Churches (Little Rock, AR), and Salem UMC (Americus, GA).

In addition to her parents, Reverend DeJournett was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Jean Cottrill (WV) and a brother, Rev. Dr. David B. Cottrill (OH). She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Ned R. DeJournett, daughter, Carol Sue (Keith) Pillow, and grandson T. Andrew Willis, all of Macon; son, Dr. William Ned (fiancé Jennifer Shank) DeJournett of Cookeville, TN; two brothers, Rev. Richard D. (Cheryl) Cottrill of Hoover, AL and Rev. Dr. Donald Charles (Glennell) Cottrill of Baton Rouge, LA; two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Jerry) Phelps of Tallahassee, FL and Susan Cottrill of Cincinnati, OH, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to Wesley Glen Ministries, The Methodist Home for Children and Youth, or Forest Hills United Methodist Church (all in Macon, GA) or The Fuller Center for Housing, Americus, GA.

Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.