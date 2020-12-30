December 31, 2020

  • 55°

City of Americus offices closed until further notice

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020
 

 

NOTICE TO THE CITY OF AMERICUS RESIDENTS AND CUSTOMERS

In the interest of public health and safety and due to an abundance of caution being exercised during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Mayor and Council of the City of Americus announce that all City of Americus offices are closed to the public effective Tuesday, December 29, 2020 until further notice.

 

Please visit the City of Americus website at www.americusga.gov for up-to-date information and to access online City services.  There will also be updates posted on Facebook.

 

Utility payments can be made online at https://www.americusga.csibillpay.com, as well as at the drive thru or drop box located at the Customer Service Center.  Payments may also be mailed.

 

Please be assured that all functions of city services will continue as employees will be in the office to cover the services. There are many viable options for conducting necessary business. The main number to the City of Americus is 229-924-4411 and the following are some extensions that may be helpful. Please feel free to contact any of the department extensions and someone will be available to assist.

 

To reach the Finance Department for utility billing concerns, please press option 1 and 2. For other departments please see below:

 

DEPARTMENT EXTENSION
Human Resources 250
City Clerk 244
Planning and Zoning 239
Code Enforcement 239
Building Inspection 239
GIS 242
Tourism 256 or call 229-928-6059
Main Street 235
Public Works 260
Natural Gas Services 402
Fire Department 348 or call 229-924-3213
Police Department 229-924-3677

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records