City of Americus offices closed until further notice

NOTICE TO THE CITY OF AMERICUS RESIDENTS AND CUSTOMERS

In the interest of public health and safety and due to an abundance of caution being exercised during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Mayor and Council of the City of Americus announce that all City of Americus offices are closed to the public effective Tuesday, December 29, 2020 until further notice.

Please visit the City of Americus website at www.americusga.gov for up-to-date information and to access online City services. There will also be updates posted on Facebook.

Utility payments can be made online at https://www.americusga.csibillpay.com, as well as at the drive thru or drop box located at the Customer Service Center. Payments may also be mailed.

Please be assured that all functions of city services will continue as employees will be in the office to cover the services. There are many viable options for conducting necessary business. The main number to the City of Americus is 229-924-4411 and the following are some extensions that may be helpful. Please feel free to contact any of the department extensions and someone will be available to assist.

To reach the Finance Department for utility billing concerns, please press option 1 and 2. For other departments please see below: