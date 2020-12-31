Area Beat Report 12/29 to 12/30
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 12/29 to 12/30
12/29
- Unknown Location, Contraband
- 119 A Hanson Dr., Aggravated Assault
- 300 West Church St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 206 E. Dodson St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Contraband
- 314 Poplar St., Recovered Stolen Property
- East Forsyth Street @ Reese St., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- South Jackson St. at Bell St., Criminal Trespass
- 806 Lawson Dr., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
12/30
- GA Highway 3 @ West Lester St., Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
Davis, Kashton, 25, 12/29/2020 10:39 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Minnis, Mendrell, 40, 12/29/2020 8:54 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Reynolds, Destiny Alise, 22, 12/30/2020 1:45 a.m., Warrant Executed
You Might Like
Americus Police Department releases information on recovered firearms
CITY OF AMERICUS POLICE DEPARTMENT Mark A. Scott, Chief of Police 119 South Lee Street Americus, Georgia 31709 Telephone: (229)... read more