By: Leila Case

A Colonial era toast that is as appropriate today as it was then to turn the calendar to the new year of 2021.

Hip, Hip, Hooray! Hip, Hip, Hooray! Hip, Hip, Hooray! Huzzah!

I’m ready to say hello to 2021 and bid 2020 adios and the adverse conditions it brought. Mainly the COVID-19 pandemic, a US presidential general election that had surprises, especially Georgia’s US senatorial election that thankfully will end January 5 – election day.

Hip, Hip, Hooray! Hip, Hip, Hooray! Hip, Hip, Hooray! Huzzah!

Our Christmas was merry and happy and filled with laughter, joy, beautiful gifts, delicious meals shared with loved ones along with a little stress thrown in for good measure.

Our house is still festively decorated for the season but it’s time to pack the Santa’s away and get the ornaments and lights off the tree and store in boxes that will go in the attic. It’s hard to let go to all that comes with Christmas and the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Out of town daughters, Helen and Margaret spent four days and we’re thankful they could join other family members who live here, Lori and Andy and Mark and Anne. Grandsons Beau and John and their sweet friends, Courtney and Natalie, Courtney’s parents Steve and Sarah and Anne’s mom, Carole, along with canines Regina, Ellie, Nala and Jax rounded out our group. Another toast.

Hip, Hip, Hooray! Hip, Hip, Hooray! Hip, Hip Hooray! Huzzah!

Focusing on the best of 2020 includes thoughtful grown children; the birth of baby girl Imogen Herndon; in-person worship at Calvary Episcopal Americus; good friends; the development of a Covid 19 vaccine and the promise of inoculation; good health; the opportunity to meet interesting people and see intriguing sites through freelance writing; good books to read; Zoom – an unheard of way to communicate for me; restaurants offering curbside pickup; my favorite coffee; another successful Why America is Free program and My Place project at Southland Academy sponsored by the Colonial Dames; passing the Council of Safety Chapter DAR regent’s gavel to Phyllis Tucker; a successful Wreaths Across America, and the delivery of new milkweed plants that attracted Monarch butterflies to our small garden last summer.

Hip, Hip, Hooray! Hip, Hip, Hooray! Hip, Hip, Hooray! Huzzah!

I raise a glass full of cheer as we welcome 2021.