Southwest Georgia enters dangerous and deadly phase of coronavirus illness

Albany, Ga. – As of noon Thursday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 93

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 13

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Inpatients Recovered – 1,577

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 190

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 45

Total People Vaccinated – 1,877

“Our latest projections show, in the coming weeks, we will surpass the COVID-19 numbers we endured during those dangerous early days of the pandemic when our area was one of the world’s hottest hotspots for the virus. That sobering reality must serve as a wakeup call for those in our community who still ignore the advice of experts by gathering in large groups and refusing to wear masks. Today, we are caring for 106 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals – the highest number since April 27 – and every other hospital in the state of Georgia is maxed out. While Phoebe continues to add staffing resources to expand our capacity, Georgia’s healthcare system is being strained as never before. It is crucial that all of us do our part to reverse this current trend, flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections and save lives. The next 60 days are going to be the darkest we have seen yet,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO.

Because of the increasing volume of COVID-19 patients, Phoebe will cease visitation for COVID-19 patients next week at its main and north campuses. After 7:00 p.m. Sunday, visitation for COVID-19 patients will no longer be available, except in end-of-life situations. For now, the current non-COVID visitation rules remain in effect. Those guidelines include:

All visitors are required to wear a mask at all times.

All visitors will be screened prior to entering the facility.

One visitor allowed at a time for each patient.

All visitors will be asked to sign in and out.

Visitors may access cafeteria and concession areas, but otherwise should remain in the clinical unit they are visiting.

More details on the current visitation policy are available at www.phoebehealth.com.