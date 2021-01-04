Former Americus-Sumter football standout Tyler Clark signs with practice squad of Kansas City Chiefs

From Staff Reports

KANSAS CITY, MO – Former Americus-Sumter High and University of Georgia Defensive Tackle Tyler Clark was recently signed to the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs. This according to published reports.

Clark went undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft, but was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals Practice Squad. However, the Bengals released Clark in August and the Chicago Bears signed him to their practice squad in early December before releasing him after just a few weeks.

While playing at Georgia, Clark was primarily used as a run defender, but showed potential as a pass rusher, particularly against Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl, where Clark recorded a sack for a nine-yard loss on former OU quarterback and current Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Chiefs had an open spot available on their practice squad when LB Emmanuel Smith was placed on the Practice Squad Injured List after suffering a hamstring injury during Week 15 of the NFL Regular Season.

According to Charles Goldman of Yahoo Sports, the Chiefs’ move to add Clark to their practice squad might have been made with the intention of future development and for the 2021 NFL season. According to Goldman, Clark’s 6’3, 300-lb. frame fits the mold of many of the run-stopping defensive tackles that the Chiefs have employed on their practice squad in the past.

During his senior year at Georgia, Clark tallied 11 solo tackles, 15 assisted tackles and recorded 2.5 sacks in 13 games played.

Coming out of high school, Clark was rated as a four-star prospect by PrepStar Magazine, 247sports.com and ESPN. Clark also participated in the Offense-Defense Diamonds in the Rough Game and was an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class AAAA All-State Honorable Mention selection.