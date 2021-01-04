Russell Lee Mann, Sr.: January 2, 2021

Mr. Russell Lee Mann Sr., 60 of Americus, GA, passed away Saturday January 2, 2021. Graveside memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens in Oglethorpe, GA. Rev. Mark Poole will officiate. The family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery.

Russell Lee Mann was born December 14,1960 in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was the son of the late Anderson Lee Man and Mary Martha Winters Mann.

He was a retired Registered Nurse.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Mann is survived by his wife Elisabeth Amos Mann of Americus, a daughter and son-in-law Juliana Hamlin and Greg of Preston and a son and daughter-in-law, Russell Lee Mann Jr. and Keturah of Oglethorpe. Three grandchildren Cheyenne Mann, Sydney Hamlin and Jase Hamlin also survive. He was preceded in death by two grandchild Gannon Mann and Addelyn Mann.