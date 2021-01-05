Area Beat Report 1/4 to 1/5/2021
Americus PD Media Incident Summary for ¼ to 1/5/2021
1/4
- GA Highway 3 at Highway 30, Animal Complaint
- 119 South Lee St., Outstanding Warrant Executed
- 220 Sun Valley Dr., Domestic Dispute
- 103 Hanson Dr. Apt. B, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 906 Cypress Dr., Deceased Person
- 315 West Glessner St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1301 E. Lamar St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 209 Maple Dr., Deceased Person
- 201 Lakeview Circle Apt. C, Domestic Dispute
- 618 Felder St., Criminal Trespass
- 1803 B Maxwell St., Criminal Trespass
1/5
- 1505 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Super Shop, Theft By Shoplifting
- 305 Brookdale Dr., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 521 Jackson Avenue, Suspicious Incident
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 1/4 to 1/5
- Jones, Lazelle, 62, 1/5/2021 12:03 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Robinson, Tiffany, 39, 1/4/2021 1 a.m., Warrant Executed
