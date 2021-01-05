January 7, 2021

  • 50°
Workers from the Sumter County Board of Elections gather at the Sumter County Courthouse to count the ballots from the two Georgia US Senatorial run off races Photo by Ken Gustafson

Georgia US Senatorial results for Sumter and Schley County

By Ken Gustafson

Published 9:18 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

AMERICUS – One of the most anticipated dates in the year 2021 came early: Tuesday, January 5, 2021. It was the day in which the people of Georgia decided the political fate of not only their state, but America as well. After almost a month of early voting, during which at least three million Georgians cast their ballots, Election Day for Georgia’s two US Senatorial races finally arrived.

Once the polls closed at all 11 precincts in Sumter County at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sumter County Board of Elections began the tedious process of counting the ballots at the Sumter County Courthouse.

At steak was the results of perhaps the two most important elections in not only the state of Georgia, but the country as well. Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ran against democratic candidates John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock respectively back in November, but none of the candidates won by a large enough margin (50 percent), which meant that two run off elections had to take place.

According to CNN’s political website, www.cnn.com/politics, should both Ossoff and Warnock win, the US Senate will be balanced at 50 percent between democrats and republicans, but in the event where a vote ends in a tie, Vice President Kamala Harris, who presides over the Senate and is a democrat, would have the decisive vote.

There is also a race for the position of Georgia Public Safety Commissioner between Lauren Bubba McDonald, the incumbent republican candidate, and Daniel Blackman, the democratic challenger.

With all 11 precincts in Sumter County reporting, as well as the lone precinct in Schley County, here are the final unofficial results:

Total Votes 

Perdue (I) (Rep)   5,217 votes    47.17%

Ossoff (Dem)        5,844 votes    52.83%

Total Votes:   11,061

 

Loeffler (I) (Rep)  5,197 votes   46.98%

Warnock (Dem)    5,866 votes  53.02%

Total Votes:    11,063

 

Race for Public Service Commissioner District 4

Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I) (Rep)   5,217 votes   47.74%

Daniel Blackman (Dem)                                5,710 votes  52.26%

Total Votes:    10,927

 

Results from Schley County

Perdue (I) (Rep)    1,623 votes    78.90%

Ossoff (Dem)            434 votes     21.10%

Total Votes:  2,057

 

Loeffler (I) (Rep)    1,618 votes     78.73%

Warnock (Dem)         437 votes     21.27%

Total Votes: 2,055

 

Public Safety Commissioner (District 4)

Lauren Bubba McDonald (I) (Rep)  1,614 votes    80.02%

Daniel Blackman (Dem)                            403 votes     19.98%

Total Votes: 2,017

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records