Georgia US Senatorial results for Sumter and Schley County

AMERICUS – One of the most anticipated dates in the year 2021 came early: Tuesday, January 5, 2021. It was the day in which the people of Georgia decided the political fate of not only their state, but America as well. After almost a month of early voting, during which at least three million Georgians cast their ballots, Election Day for Georgia’s two US Senatorial races finally arrived.

Once the polls closed at all 11 precincts in Sumter County at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sumter County Board of Elections began the tedious process of counting the ballots at the Sumter County Courthouse.

At steak was the results of perhaps the two most important elections in not only the state of Georgia, but the country as well. Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ran against democratic candidates John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock respectively back in November, but none of the candidates won by a large enough margin (50 percent), which meant that two run off elections had to take place.

According to CNN’s political website, www.cnn.com/politics, should both Ossoff and Warnock win, the US Senate will be balanced at 50 percent between democrats and republicans, but in the event where a vote ends in a tie, Vice President Kamala Harris, who presides over the Senate and is a democrat, would have the decisive vote.

There is also a race for the position of Georgia Public Safety Commissioner between Lauren Bubba McDonald, the incumbent republican candidate, and Daniel Blackman, the democratic challenger.

With all 11 precincts in Sumter County reporting, as well as the lone precinct in Schley County, here are the final unofficial results:

Total Votes

Perdue (I) (Rep) 5,217 votes 47.17%

Ossoff (Dem) 5,844 votes 52.83%

Total Votes: 11,061

Loeffler (I) (Rep) 5,197 votes 46.98%

Warnock (Dem) 5,866 votes 53.02%

Total Votes: 11,063

Race for Public Service Commissioner District 4

Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I) (Rep) 5,217 votes 47.74%

Daniel Blackman (Dem) 5,710 votes 52.26%

Total Votes: 10,927

Results from Schley County

Perdue (I) (Rep) 1,623 votes 78.90%

Ossoff (Dem) 434 votes 21.10%

Total Votes: 2,057

Loeffler (I) (Rep) 1,618 votes 78.73%

Warnock (Dem) 437 votes 21.27%

Total Votes: 2,055

Public Safety Commissioner (District 4)

Lauren Bubba McDonald (I) (Rep) 1,614 votes 80.02%

Daniel Blackman (Dem) 403 votes 19.98%

Total Votes: 2,017