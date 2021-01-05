Wanted by Americus Police Department: Prelvis Maurice McKenzie
Released: January 5, 2021
Wanted Person
The Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Prelvis
Maurice McKenzie, age 39, of Americus. McKenzie has active warrants for failure to
register as a sex offender.
Anyone with information with information on the whereabouts of Prelvis McKenzie is
asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677. Persons with
information on his immediate location should dial 911.
