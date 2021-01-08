Carl Thomas “Tommy” Gilmore: January 6, 2021

Carl Thomas “Tommy” Gilmore, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Plans are being made for a burial in Andersonville National Cemetery and will be announced as soon as they are available. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to FOPAS, Friends of Perry Animal Shelter, 204 Kellwood Drive, Perry, GA 31069.

Tommy was born in Augsburg, Germany, while his dad was serving in the U.S. Army. After he graduated from high school, he proudly joined the United States Navy. He served his country for four years, returned home for a short period of time, and re-enlisted in the Navy with the goal of retiring from the military, which he did after twenty years of service. During his military career, Tommy moved around with his job to various locations including Italy, Hawaii, Cuba, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Through the years, Tommy enjoyed collecting coins and playing golf. He was naturally creative and talented, taught himself how to play the guitar, and spent a good amount of time drawing in charcoal or pen and ink. He had a special friendship with his faithful cat, Button, who was over ten years old.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Sgt. Major J.D. Gilmore, US Army, RET; his brother, Paul Gilmore; and his sister, Patricia Gilmore Woods.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Tommy are his loving and devoted mother, Doris Hall Gilmore of Kathleen; his siblings, Doug Gilmore (Nancy), Bill Gilmore of Colorado Springs, CO, Johnny Gilmore (Maritza) of Stockbridge; Cheryl Price (Ken) of Perry, and Tara DeLoach (Johnny) of Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry has been entrusted with the arrangements.