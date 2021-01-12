Flemming’s double double propels Panthers to victory over Mary Persons

From Staff Reports

FORSYTH, GA – Americus-Sumter forward Keldrick Flemming posted a double double by scoring 15 points and grabbing at least 15 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a 63-50 win over Mary Persons on Tuesday, January 12, in Forsyth, GA.

In addition to Flemming’s contribution, three other Panthers scored in double figures. Darion Mitchell scored 12 points and both Michael Johnson and Kyric Davis each chipped in 10 points in the winning cause.

The Panthers will try to stay undefeated in region play when they travel up to Macon on Friday, January 15, to take on Central (Macon). Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.