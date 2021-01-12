John Jackson Clark: January 9, 2021

Mr. John Jackson Clark, age 88, died at his home on January 9, 2021, from non Covid related causes. A native of Christmas FL, he was the son of the late Robert Clayton Clark and Polly Elizabeth Kilpatrick Clark. Mr. Clark was a loving family man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was employed with NASA at time and was a Crain operator who helped stack the launch rockets to send men to the moon. After working at NASA he returned to his previous job of cattle ranching.

Mr. Clark is survived by his wife of 71 years, Phyllis M Clark, of Americus, Two Daughters, Judy Clark Braden (John), of Melbourne FL and Trudy Clark Pollock (Curtis), of Cobb GA, Two sons, Jack E Clark (Sylvia) of Leslie, and Mike P Clark (Susie) of Americus, one sister, Lillian Nelson, of East Orlando, FL, one brother, Sammy Clark (Mary), of Christmas FL. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren ands 17 great-grandchildren. Mr. Clark was preceded in death by one daughter, Jane Clark Pope (Jerry), one sister, Lulabell Cox, and three brothers, Burt Clark, Robert Clayton Clark JR, and Melvin Paul Clark.

All services will be private and memorial contributions may be made to Phoebe Sumter Hospice, P O Box 1434 Americus, GA 31709.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.