Hurricanes topple 10th-ranked Augusta

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS — The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) knocked off 10th-ranked Augusta University 67-66 in a Peach Belt Conference showdown Saturday evening, January 16, in the Storm Dome.

The Hurricanes turned in their best shooting effort of the season from three-point range, draining 10 of 27 shots from beyond the arc (37 percent), while holding AU to 5 of 20 three-pointers (25 percent). The smothering GSW defense collected six more steals (9-3) and forced six more turnovers (16-10). With 7-foot-1 Tyshaun Crawford in the middle, AU finished with a 47-35 rebounding advantage. Assists were even at five apiece.

GSW senior point guard Kahlon Whitley led the way for the Hurricanes with 24 points behind 5 of 9 shooting from beyond the arc. Whitley also added six assists and three steals. C.J. Hood was called on for 31 minutes of action off the bench and delivered with 18 points. He made 7 of 14 shot attempts, including 2 of 4 from long range.

AU (3-2, 1-2 PBC) had three players score in double figures. Lee Flenor led the way with 20 points. Darren Lucas-White added 15 points and Crawford finished with 11 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Up Next for the Hurricanes (5-1, 3-1 PBC) is a road trip to Clayton State (0-4, 0-4 PBC) on Wednesday, January 20, for a 7 p.m. contest.