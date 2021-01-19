January 19, 2021

Area Beat Report 1/15 to 1/19/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 1/15 to 1/19/2021

1/15

  • 1307 Douglas Circle, Suspicious Incident
  • 505 Sharon Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • 1403 E. Parker St., Battery
  • 601 Jackson Avenue, Damage to Property/Cardiac Arrest
  • 411 West Church St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1334 2nd Montgomery St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Forsyth St. at North Dudley St., DUI – Less Safe Drugs
  • 413 Crawley St., Civil Matter
  • 1218 Ridge St., Domestic Dispute
  • 429 Forrest St., Apt. H, Domestic Dispute

1/16/21

  • Country Club Dr., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 609 Winn St., Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers/Warrant Executed/Domestic Dispute
  • 1109 Turner St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 203 Fairway Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 607 Leila Way, Welfare Check
  • 209 Brookdale Dr., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
  • 805 Harrold Ave. at Americus-Sumter High School, Disorderly Conduct
  • 1305 East Lamar St. at Captain D’s, Aggravated Assault
  • 1456 East Forsyth St. at Perlis Pizza, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property-Felony
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St., Damage to Property
  • 930 Anthony St. at Apt. 2B, Disorderly Conduct/Public Intoxication

1/17

  • Felder St. at Tripp St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more – 21 or over
  • 503 Bessie May Circle, Possession of Marijuana
  • 720 Harris St. Apt. 40 at Heritage Village, Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
  • 1009 Douglas Circle, Drug Activity/Domestic Dispute
  • 224 North Jackson St. at the Fish House, Contraband

1/18

  • Brady Road at Felder St., K-9 Deployment/Traffic Stop
  • 320 Judy Lane, Criminal Trespass
  • 206A Bessie May Circle, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 512 Millard Fuller Blvd. at New Life Addiction Recovery Center, Criminal Trespass
  • 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti Gas Store, Hit and Run/Duty of Drive to Stop/Criminal Trespass to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 1103 Parker St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1805B Maxwell St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 116 Country Club Dr. at Apt. B, Damage to Property
  • 543 East Jefferson St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1456 East Forsyth St. at Belk store, Criminal Trespass

1/19

  • 116 Brannon Avenue, Simple Battery

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 1/16 to 1/19/2021

 

  • Hudson, Leslie Nelson, 43, 1/15/2021 2:24 p.m., DUI – Drugs Less Safe
  • Washington, Deshawn Corey, 28, 1/15/2021 6:27 p.m., Simple Battery against a person 65 or older or is pregnant at the time of the offense
  • Batchelor, Conner Avery, 23, 1/16/2021 1:33 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Public Intoxication
  • Brown, Gregory, 20, 1/16/2021 5:15 p.m., Possession of Marijuana-less than an oz.
  • Henderson, Carmen Louise, 21, 1/16/2021 1:33 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Styles, Karlon, 19, 1/16/2021 5:15 p.m., Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz.
  • Holderfield, Trenton Sage, 25, 1/17/2021 4:44 a.m., Hit and Run/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more – 21 or over
  • Wright, Jamisha Nakamichi, 40, 1/17/2021 Theft by Shoplifting

 

 

