Shonda Boddie named South Georgia Technical College Registrar Assistant

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Shonda Boddie of Americus has been named as the Registrar Assistant in the Student Affairs office at South Georgia Technical College. SGTC President John Watford, Ph.D. recently made this announcement. Boddie’s office will be located on the SGTC campus and she will report to both SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens and Registrar Kari Bodrey.

Boddie earned her Bachelor of Science degree from DeVry University in Atlanta in 2016 and has an Associate of Business Administrative Technology degree and an Associate Accounting degree from SGTC. She graduated from Jeff Davis High School in Hazlehurst and also attended Georgia Southwestern State University.

She has been employed at SGTC as an Administrative Support Secretary since 2006. She has been serving on the Crisp County Campus, but has also worked on the Americus campus. Prior to coming to SGTC, Boddie was the Chiropractic Assistant/Office manager for the Americus Chiropractic Clinic.

As the Registrar Assistant at SGTC, Boddie will assist the Registrar with administering academic policies, maintaining the accuracy and security of all student academic records; and communicating with students approaching graduation. She will also assist in the day-to-day management of the Registrar’s Office activities and maintain degree audits and prepare statistics related to degrees awarded.