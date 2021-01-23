January 23, 2021

A shooting has taken place in the parking lot of the Perlis Plaza Shopping Center, located on West Forsyth Street in Americus. Police are on the scene and an investigation is underway. Photo by Ken Gustafson

Saturday afternoon shooting in Americus

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:49 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

 

AMERICUS – There has been a shooting in the parking lot of the Perlis Plaza shopping center on East forsyth Street in Americus.  Police are currently on the scene and an investigation is underway.  Please stay tuned to the Americus Times-Recorder for further details as more information comes in.

