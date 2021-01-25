January 25, 2021

Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/25/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 9:30 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 1/22 to 1/23/2021

  • Brown, Joe Nathan, 64 (In Jail), 1/23/2021 6:37 a.m., Burglary – Smash and Grab/Felony/Possession and use of drug related objects
  • Griffin, Jaron Sharod, 22 (In Jail), 1/23/2021 11:16 p.m., Murder/Aggravated Assault
  • King, Brian Keith, 57 (In Jail), 1/22/2021 1:13 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Myrick, Kenneth, 62 (In Jail), 1/24/2021 7:17 p.m., City Probation
  • Wilborn, James Ellic, 46 (In Jail), 1/23/2021 4:07 p.m., Battery

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 1/22 to 1/25/2021

1/22

  • 140 Lexington Circle Lot 9, 911 Hangup
  • 118 Santa Rosa Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Dollar General on Highway 30, Abandoned Vehicle
  • US Highway 280 East near Pryor Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 123 Ron Circle Lot 11, Information for Officer
  • 191 Highway 49 South, Alarm Activation
  • 215 Shaban Subdivision Road, Domestic Disturbance
  • Highway 19 at Muckalee Creek Bridge, Traffic Stop
  • 189 Tommy Warren Dr., Information for Officer
  • 288 North Springs Creek Circle, Domestic Disturbance

1/23

  • In the area of 742 US Highway 19 South, Shots Fired
  • 113 Marigold Dr. at Silver Hills Subdivision, Theft
  • 3581 US Highway 280 East, Assist Motorist
  • 390 GA Highway 118, Alarm Activation
  • Lasco Harvey Rd., Business/House Check/possible shooting in the area
  • Confederate St., Shots Fired
  • 103 Paschal St., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Lexington Circle and Stonewall Dr., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
  • 356 GA Highway 280 West, Animal Complaint
  • 455 GA Highway 19S Lot A, Domestic Disturbance
  • 118 Highway 45 North Lot A, Welfare Check

1/24

  • 477 Brady Rd., Missing Child
  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 8, 911 Hangup
  • 145 Stonewall Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 300 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., 911 Hangup
  • 139 Faircloth Rd., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
  • 116 Marigold Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Domestic Disturbance

1/25

  • 102 GA Highway 19 North Tystanic, Alarm Activation
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 1/21 to 1/24/2021

1/21

  • Gailey Plaza, Contraband
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1424D South Lee St. at University Station, Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • 1101 Crawford St., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • 1210A East Jefferson St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Suspicious Incident/Unruly customer yelling and cursing at store employees
  • 831 Ridge St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Damage to Property
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 124 Hosanna Circle, Harassing Communications
  • 107B Bessie Mae Circle, Aggravated Assault

1/22

  • 105B Magnolia Court at Magnolia Court Apartments, Battery – First Offense
  • 93A Bozeman Circle, Suspicious Incident
  • 919 Parker St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop/Aggressive and Reckless Driving
  • 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General, Suspicious Incident
  • East Lamar St. at Rees St., Driving without a valid license
  • 126 US Highway 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Missing Person
  • 103 Patterson St., Forgery – 4th Degree/Felony
  • 144 GA Highway 19 North, Domestic Disturbance
  • 252 Lonnie Lane at Apartment 260D East Oaks, Miscellaneous Report
  • Tripp St. at Corneila Avenue, Damage to Property
  • 88 Dixon Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • Highway 280 East at Felder St., Driving without a valid license/Failure to yield while turning left
  • East Forsyth St., Damage to Property
  • 103 GA Highway 280 East at Sumter Pediatrics, Possession of Marijuana – Misdemeanor

1/23

  • 320 Russell St. at Maxine Dorsey Apartments, Criminal Trespass
  • 1500 East Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza, Aggravated Assault/Murder
  • 119 South Lee St., Damage to Property
  • 202 Manhattan St. at Eastgate Plaza, Damage to Property
  • 704 North Lee St. at the Corner Shop, Suspicious Incident
  • 102 Lonnie Lane at Ruby Tuesday, Criminal Trespass
  • 1402 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, Burglary – Smash and Grab – Felony/Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • 446 Mayo St., Domestic Dispute
  • 62A Brinson St., Domestic Dispute
  • 308 Pineview Dr., Domestic Dispute

1/24

  • 203 Bumphead Rd., Miscellaneous Report
  • Georgia Avenue at Lafayette St., Damage to Property
  • 1006 Felder St., Damage to Property
  • 543 East Jefferson St., City Probation/Criminal Trespass
  • 39A Reddick Dr., Cruelty to Children – 1st Degree/Maliciously
  • 1014 Oglethorpe Avenue, Domestic Dispute
  • 204 Pineview Dr., Deceased Person

1/25

  • East Jefferson St. at Winn St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 952B Felder St., Criminal Trespass

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 1/21 to 1/24

  • Denson, Nabrya, 23, 1/21/2021 2:45 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Fletcher, Ajayla, 23, 1/21/2021 12:03 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Lassiter, Annissa, 49, 1/21/2021 4:02 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • Parker, Alisa Latosha, 20, 1/21/2021 1:57 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Hale, Christopher Shane, 22, 1/23/2021 10:46 p.m., Possession of Marijuana or Drug Related Object
  • Maldonado, Sara, 41, 1/22/2021 10:37 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Mejia Gonzalez, Jose Angel, 21, 1/22/2021 6:45 p.m., Driving without a valid license, Failure to yield while turning left

 

 

