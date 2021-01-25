Schley County Wildcats and Lady Wildcats come up short by one point

From Staff Reports

TALBOTTON, GA – After having to suspend basketball for nearly a month due to COVID-19 issues, both the Schley County Wildcat and Lady Wildcat basketball teams were hoping to restart their seasons with wins at Central Talbotton. Unfortunately for both squads, though they both competed extremely hard, each team came up short by just one point. The Lady Wildcats fell to CTHS 44-43 and the Wildcats fell to the Hawks by the score of 53-52. Both games were played on Friday, January 22, at Central Talbotton High School.

SCHS went toe to toe with CTHS and the teams were tied 17-17 at halftime. The Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Hawks 10-6 in the third quarter to take a 27-23 lead, but CTHS outscored the Lady Wildcats 21-16 in the final quarter of play and escaped with a one-point 44-43 victory.

SCHS was led in scoring by Dasani Minter’s 12 points. Lily Walker scored nine points and Amiyah Walker chipped in eight points in the losing cause.

With the loss, the Lady Wildcats drop to 2-2 overall on the season and are 2-1 in the Region 5 A-Public standings.

As for the Wildcats, they were hoping to stop a two-game losing streak. In their last outing at Manchester on Tuesday, January 5, they fell to the Blue Devils 51-43. They then had to be off for the next two weeks due to their region opponents having COVID-19 and were hoping to get back up to speed with a win over the Hawks.

However, it wasn’t to be, as the Wildcats came up short against CTHS by the score of 53-52. With the loss, the Wildcats fall to 1-3 overall on the season and 0-3 in the Region 5 A-Public standings.

JaLewis Solomon led all scorers with 25 points and Zamon Ross scored 15 points for the Wildcats in the losing cause.