Area Beat Report 1/25 to 1/26/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 1/25 to 1/26
1/25
- 158 Old Stage Rd, Criminal Trespass
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/tag light requirements
- 0 Highway 19 North at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop/tag light requirements
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop/tail light requirements
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop/defective headlight
- 102 GA Highway 19 North at Tystanic, Alarm Activation
- 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 24, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 168 Fox Stephens Rd., Livestock in Road
- 0 Redrick St. at Carter St., Traffic Stop/Expired license and suspended registration
- 0 GA Highway 30 West at Youngs Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding and passing within 200 feet of traffic
- 741 Middle River Rd., Accident Involving Deer
1/26
- GA Highway 3 North at Highway 30 West, Traffic Stop/tag light out
- North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/headlight out
- 111 North County Line Rd. Lot G, Welfare Check
