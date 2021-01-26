January 26, 2021

Area Beat Report 1/25 to 1/26/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 1/25 to 1/26

1/25

  • 158 Old Stage Rd, Criminal Trespass
  • GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/tag light requirements
  • 0 Highway 19 North at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop/tag light requirements
  • GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop/tail light requirements
  • GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop/defective headlight
  • 102 GA Highway 19 North at Tystanic, Alarm Activation
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 24, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 168 Fox Stephens Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 0 Redrick St. at Carter St., Traffic Stop/Expired license and suspended registration
  • 0 GA Highway 30 West at Youngs Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding and passing within 200 feet of traffic
  • 741 Middle River Rd., Accident Involving Deer

1/26

  • GA Highway 3 North at Highway 30 West, Traffic Stop/tag light out
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/headlight out
  • 111 North County Line Rd. Lot G, Welfare Check

 

