Thomas “Tommy” Henry Dominick: January 26, 2021

Thomas “Tommy” Henry Dominick, 74, of Plains, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Navicent Health in Macon. A native of Sumter County, Thomas was born to the late George and Jewel Dominick on February 15, 1946. He was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Plains. Thomas was a proud Airborne Green Beret. He was a loving father and grandfather.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM in Lebanon Cemetery in Plains with Pastor Earl Steffens officiating.

He is survived by two sons, Chris Dominick(Jennifer) of Plains and Mike Terrance of St. Petersburg, FL.; four grandchildren, Madison Dominick Bowen, Christian Dominick, Jaylen Terrance, and Mikey Terrance; also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Kinlee Bowen and Remington Thomas Bowen.

You may share your thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.