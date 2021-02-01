Former GSW standout golfer Vincent Norrman will finish his collegiate career at Florida State

From Staff Reports

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Former Georgia Southwestern State University standout golfer Vincent Norrman has decided to play collegiate golf for the Florida State Seminoles as a graduate transfer.

During his time at GSW, Norrman had an outstanding career. As a senior, he topped off a brilliant GSW career by winning five of his seven tournaments and led the Hurricanes to a 38-0 record against NCAA Division II Top 100 schools in 2019-20.

Norrman was also selected to represent the International Team at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup held at the Bay Hill Club from December 21-23, 2020. The tournament was pushed back from July to December due to COVID-19. Norrman was the first ever golfer from the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) to be selected to the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Norrman, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, is currently ranked 44th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings as of Mid-June.

Norrman was also named as a finalist for the 2020 Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award and was a five-time PBC Golfer of the Week during the 2019-2020 season and was named the PBC Golfer of the Week a total of 10 times during his time playing for the Hurricanes.

While at GSW, Norrman helped guide the Hurricanes to their first Number One ranking in October of 2019. GSW was able to maintain that spot throughout the year.

Since September of 2019, Norrman has won six WAGR qualifying events and was ranked as the nation’s top ranked NCAA Division II golfer while at GSW. During his four-year stint as a Hurricane, Norman earned seven tournament wins.