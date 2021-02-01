Phoebe Sumter Expanding COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts 

Americus, Ga. – Due to an overwhelming interest in the COVID-19 vaccine, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center is working with community partners to expand its vaccination efforts to an off-site location. Starting Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the vaccination site will be at the National Guard Armory, located at 901 Adderton Street in Americus. The site will be open Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and has openings for appointments.

“We know that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is extremely effective in preventing infection, so it is important for us to vaccinate as many people as possible. This new location will allow us to vaccinate up to 400 people a day. We encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible,” said Brandi Lunneborg, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO.

The City of Americus will be providing free transportation within Americus to the armory. Any citizen needing transportation to the vaccination site can call 229-924-4414. “We want our citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves from this virus that has hit our community so hard. Lack of transportation should not be a barrier to anyone who wants to be vaccinated. The City of Americus is proud to support this vaccination effort, and we are committed to doing all we can to make it as easy as possible for people to get the vaccine,” said Americus Mayor Barry Blount.

The COVID-19 vaccination effort is a community-wide initiative. In addition to Phoebe employees, other community organizations have provided invaluable staffing resources, including: Americus Police Department, Americus Fire Department, Citizens Corp, Georgia Southwestern State University, Goldstar EMS, South Georgia Technical College and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Currently, Phoebe can only provide vaccinations to healthcare workers, first responders, people 65 or older and approved caregivers. Southwest Georgians in those categories can call 229-312-1919 to request a vaccination appointment or schedule an appointment through the Phoebe Access app. No walk-ins will be accepted, and those who do not currently qualify to receive the vaccine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines should not attempt to schedule appointments at this time.