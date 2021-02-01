February 2, 2021

  • 45°
The Schley County High School Cross Country, Golf and Track & Field teams present the Three-Person Scramble Golf Tournament on Monday, February 15, at the Griffin Bell Golf Course and Conference Center. Submitted Photo

Schley County Athletics presents Three-Person Scramble Golf Tournament

By Ken Gustafson

Published 7:55 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County High School Cross Country, Golf and Track & Field teams will present a three-person scramble golf tournament on Monday, February 15, at the Griffin Bell Golf Course and Conference Center.

Lunch will be at 11 a.m. and there will be a shotgun start at 12 p.m. The entry fee for a three-person scramble team is $150 and the deadline to sign up is Wednesday, February 3.

Hole sponsorships are available. For more information, please call Schley County High School Athletic Director Gabe Theiss at 229-937-0560 or email him at gtheiss@schleyk12.org. Checks should be made payable to Schley County High School and checks, along with entry forms, should be mailed to SCHS, P.O. Box 1350, Ellaville, GA 31806.

