Southland Academy Girls’ Swim Team finishes as GISA State Runners-Up

ATLANTA – The Southland Academy Raider Swim Teams (SAR) competed on Saturday, January 30, in the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) State Swim Meet at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Atlanta. Due to the COVID restrictions, no spectators were allowed to attend the meet this year, but that didn’t stop the SAR swimmers from competing well.

The Varsity girls had a great meet, so much so that they ended up being the GISA 2021 State Runner-ups. Team members are Talyn Mc Cumber (Sr), Alison Bell (Jr), Taylor Humphrey (Fr) and Lynnsey Bell (Fr). Alison Bell finished fourth in the 100-Meter Fly, fifth in the 100-Meter Backstroke and fifth in the 100-Meter Breaststroke event. Lynnsey Bell finished seventh in the 50-Meter Freestyle, eighth in the 100-Meter Freestyle and seventh in the 100-Meter Backstroke event. Taylor Humphrey finished eighth in the 100-Meter Fly, fifth in the 500-Meter Freestyle and fifth in the 200-Meter IM. The four girls finished third in the 200-Meter Free Relay and second in 200-Meter Medley Relay.

The Varsity boys’ team only had two swimmers this year. Hunter Hockman (Jr) finished eighth in the 50-Meter Freestyle, seventh in the 100-Meter Freestyle and seventh in the 500-Meter Freestyle event. Matthew Peck (Jr) finished 10th in the 200-Meter Freestyle event.

The JV boys’ team only had two members as well. Barrett Starlin (8th grade) finished third in the 50-Meter Backstroke and was second in the 50-Meter Fly. Davis Peck (8th grade) finished third in the 100-Meter IM and was first in the 50-Meter Breaststroke. Halle Hockman and Shelby Driver competed for the SAR JV girls’ team.

Thank you to Coach Tim DeMott and Coach Alison Humphrey for their hard work and dedication this season. Thank you to all of the parents as well that volunteered and helped facilitate the swim meet yesterday. Go Raiders! #distancingyetstillunited