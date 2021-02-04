Area Beat Report 2/2 to 2/4/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/2/2021 to 2/3/2021
- Foster, Keith Eugene, 56 (In Jail), 2/2/2021 3:07 p.m., Holding for Paulding County
- Welborn, Jamal Rashad, 28 (In Jail), 2/2/2021 Probation Violation – Felony
- White, Shante Michelle, 29 (In Jail), 2/2/2021 1:20 p.m., Probation Violation – Felony
- Minter, Marquavious, 27 (In Jail), 2/3/2021 4:10 p.m., Probation Violation – Felony
- Nutt, William Gary, 59 (Bonded Out), 2/3/2021 10:43 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/seat belt violation
- Sims, Lee Ann, 53 (Fine Paid), 2/3/2021 2:43 p.m., Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Misdemeanor
- Tyner, Ryan Christopher, 26 (In Jail), 2/3/2021 6:54 p.m., City Bench Warrant/Schedule 2/Possession and use of drug related objects/Purchase, manuafacute, possession, distribution or sale of marijuana/seat belt violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Blasingame, Thomas James, 29 (In Jail), 2/3/2021 12:23 a.m., Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/2 to 2/3/2021
2/2
- GA Highway 30 East at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/tag light out/Driver must apply for new license within 60 days of address change
- GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/ tag light out/seat belt violation
- GA Highway 3 North at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/driving without headlights and tail lights on
- 0 Industrial Blvd. off Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/taillight and break light violation
- 0 GA Highway 153 at Mile Marker 2, Traffic Stop/speeding and break light out
- 0 GA Highway 30 West at MM 1, Traffic Stop/suspended registration
- McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec Sgt office, Information for officer
- 0 Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- 729 RW Jones Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Highway 27 East at MP 22, Traffic Stop/speeding
- East Lamar St. at Cherokee St., Traffic Stop/seat belt violation
- US Highway 280 East at MP 33, Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 274 US Highway 280 West, Welfare Check
- 419 North Broad St., 911 Hangup
- 415 Confederate St., Loud Music
- GA Highway 30 about Cartwright Rd., Traffic Stop/tag light requirements
- N Lee St. at Patterson St., Traffic Stop/seat belt violation
- 129 North Bailey Rd., Information for officer
2/3
- GA Highway 3 South at Mile Marker 4 south of dairy farm, Traffic Stop/expired registration
- GA Highway 3 South at Whisperwood Ct., Traffic Stop/failure to maintain lane
- GA Highway 3 South at Mile Marker 9, Traffic Stop/tag light out
- GA Highway 3 South at Bear Branch Rd., taillight lens requirements/tag light requirements/seat belt violation/no proof of insurance
- GA Hwy 3 south at mile marker 4 south of dairy farm, expired registration
- Mason Dr., Assist Motorist
- 671 Flintside Dr., Suspicious Person
- 500 West Lamar Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- 211 Brookwood Lane, Entering Auto
- GA Highway 49 North about Mile Marker 18, Assist Motorist
- 215 Flintside Dr., Burglary 10-15
- 528 Tallent Store Rd., Civil Matter
- 528 GA Highway 49 South, Alarm Activation
- 197 Old Dawson Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 0 US Highway 280 West at Frank Chappell Rd., Assist Motorist
2/4
- 118 ML Hudson St., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/2 to 2/4/2021
- Brown, Deandre, 30, 2/2/2021 11:50 p.m., Warrant Served
- Brown, Leila Dee, 19, 2/2/2021 10:15 p.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Potter, William T., 55, 2/2/2021 6:37 p.m., DUI-Refusal/Seat Belt Adult/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object/Failure to maintain lane/too fast for conditions
- Smith, Tylan Elijah, 21, 2/2/2021 1:37 a.m., Engaging in or abetting a fight
- Marinez, Aridana, 20, 2/3/2021 7:45 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Ross, Zavon, 24, 2/3/2021 7:45 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/2 to 2/3/2021
2/2
- 552 East Furlow St., Domestic Dispute
- 615 Lewis Lowe Ct., Simple Battery against person who is 65
- 1846 S. Lee St., False report of crime
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Warrant Served
- 812 Copper Hill Circle, Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
- 212 Lorraine Avenue, Harassing Communications
- 615 Lewis Lowe Ct., Battery (1st offense)/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Cruelty to Children – third degree
- 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti Food Mart, Miscellaneous Report
- 701 Mary St., Simple Battery/Ungovernable Child/Juvenile Domestic Dispute
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 608 Mayo St., Domestic Dispute
- 501B Bessie Mays Circle, Engaging in and promoting fighting
- East Lamar and North Lee St., Driving with suspended license/Failure to obey traffic control device
- 207 Horton Dr. Apt. B, Reckless Conduct
- 1404 Madison St., Animal Complaint
2/3
- 711 Sunset Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 1608H East Forsyth St., Suspicious Incident
- Ashby Street at Lowe Street, Driving without a valid license/Failure to maintain lane
- 116 Fairway Two Apt. F, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 300 Cherokee St., Cruelty to Children – 1st Degree – Deprivation
- 113 Fairway Two Apt. D, Criminal Trespass
- 201A Horton Dr., Warrant Executed
- 609A Eastview Circle, Simple Battery-Family Violence
- 1608H East Forsyth St. at Shepherd House, Suspicious Incident
- 609A Eastview Circle, Simple Battery-Family Violence
2/4
- 1320 Douglas Circle, Simple Battery/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor
