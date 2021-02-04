February 4, 2021

  • 54°

Southland Academy to broadcast its fall sports assembly on YouTube

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:03 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Southland Academy will be stream a live broadcast of its fall sports assembly on Thursday, February 4, at 2:50 p.m. on its YouTube channel.

The broadcast will highlight of the fall sports teams and individual athletes who have won both region and state awards.  To access the Southland YouTube Channel, go to this link:

youtu.be/31Zy7MQpxY

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records