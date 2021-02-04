Southland Academy to broadcast its fall sports assembly on YouTube
From Staff Reports
AMERICUS – Southland Academy will be stream a live broadcast of its fall sports assembly on Thursday, February 4, at 2:50 p.m. on its YouTube channel.
The broadcast will highlight of the fall sports teams and individual athletes who have won both region and state awards. To access the Southland YouTube Channel, go to this link:
youtu.be/31Zy7MQpxY
