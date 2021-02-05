February 5, 2021

Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:22 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/4/2021

  • Cliatt, Chassity Marie, 43 (In Jail), 2/4/2021 10:14 a.m., Housing for Schley County
  • Green, Deletavious Leounta, 25 (In Jail), 2/4/2021 5:31 p.m., Monroe County SO

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/4/2021

  • 311 King Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 118 ML Hudson St., Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 49 North near Ellaville St., Traffic Stop/speeding
  • GA Highway 377 at MP 5, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • US Highway 280 West about MM 8, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse/Sumter County Civil Division, Lost or stolen tag report
  • Lamar Rd. at North Spring Creek Circle, Assist Motorist
  • 281 Fox Stephens Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 3189 S. Lee St., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 160 Harper Subdivision, Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Lamar at Sumter County Courthouse, Traffic Stop
  • 578 US Highway 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
