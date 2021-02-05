Larry Fred Rohan, Sr.: January 23, 2021

We lost an incredible man on January 23, 2021. Larry Fred Rohan Sr., 72, was a husband, father, brother, son, best friend and an all-around great man. He was honest, always had a smile on his face and was so much fun to be around. He was generous, dedicated, passionate, loyal, adventurous, nonjudgmental, kind and patient.

Larry was born on January 8, 1949 to Fred Dawson Rohan and Lydia Frances (Shows) Rohan in Montgomery, AL. Larry resided in Florida for the past 6 years, prior to that he lived in Georgia. Larry graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1967. He went on to Troy University, and then nursing school at the university of Alabama (Roll Tide!!!). Larry continued his education studying anesthesia at Warren-Wilson University in Asheville, NC and continued to practice until shortly before his death. He was blessed to sons and three daughters. He married the loved of his life, Beverly Harrison on August 30, 2008 and gained a bonus son.

His Christian faith guided him in life, and now in eternity. His love for people, reflected Jesus’ love for him. His life was founded on prayer and God’s will for his life. He was a very active member of Richmond Avenue Baptist Church where he enjoyed teaching the men’s bible study. He loved his family. He loved gathering everyone together to create memories. He loved Mexican food, as spicy as he could get it. Larry could always be found wearing suspenders and playing golf. Jesus, thank you for letting us borrow Larry for 72 years. And now, we give him back to you.

Survivors

Wife: Beverly (Harrison) Rohan and dog Timmy, Lehigh Acres, FL; Mother: Lydia Oswalt, Lehigh Acres, FL; Sons: Larry Rohan Jr and Fiancé Angela, Atlanta, GA; Ryan Rohan and Wife, Ashleigh, Alpharetta, GA; Jesse Noeman of Port Charlotte, FL; Daughters: Nicole Stecker, Husband, Dan, Minneapolis, MN; Sara Rohan, Fiancé Steven, Taylor, TX; Rachel St. Clair, Husband, Brian, Taylor, TX; Brother: Dondi Rohan, Fort Myers, FL; Sister: Beverlie Hixson, Lehigh Acres, FL; Grandchildren: Chase Rohan, wife Brittany, Cartersville, GA; Lane Rohan, Marietta, GA; Holly Olson, Husband, Kevin New Orleans, LA; Evelyn, Frank and Knox Stecker, Minneapolis, MN; Trinity Rohan, Hadley and Dawson Edwards, Taylor, TX; Hayden, Tyler, Rebecka and Olivia St. Clair, Taylor, TX; Ryleigh, Bradley and Carleigh Rohan, Alpharetta, GA

Preceded in death:

Infant Son; Grandparents, W.J. and Ruth Rohan, Edgar and Nobie Shows; Father, Fred Rohan; Brother, Barry Rohan; Granddaughter, Finleigh Rohan

In lieu of flowers you can donate to the St. Jude Children’s hospital or Hospice Care

Memorial Service

Larry’s memorial will be Saturday, February 13,2021, 2:00p.m. Richmond Ave Baptist Church Lehigh Acres, FL