Area Beat Report 2/5 to 2/8/2021
Americus PD Media Incident Report 2/5 to 2/8/2021
2/5
- 210 Tom Hall Circle, Aggravated Stalking
- 407 Sheffield St., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 706 Lellia Way, Criminal Trespass
- 117 West Lester St., Assault & Battery/Criminal Trespass
- 125 West Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel, Damage to Property
- 1900 Roney St., Burglary – 1st Degree – Felony
- 123 Town Creek, Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
- 110 Knollwood Dr. at Cripple Creek Apartments, Criminal Trespass
- 606 East Jefferson St., Miscellaneous Report
- 322 West Lamar St., Damage to Property
- 119 South Lee St., Elder Abuse – Neglect to a disabled person
- 201 E. Lamar St at Synovus Bank, Deposti Account Fraud (Bad Checks) $1,500 or more/Forgery – 3rd Degree
- 119 South Lee St., Civil Matter
- 329 W. Lamar St., Forgery – 1st Degree/Theft By Deception – Felony
- 1516 Crawford St. at Shop Rite, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
2/6
- 113 Laurel Circle, Domestic Dispute
- 608 Elm Avenue, Aggravated Assault
- 137 South Lee St., Forgery – 4th Degree Felony
- 110 Brookdale Dr., Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 737 Gailey Plaza, Theft By Deception – Felony
- 514 East Forsyth St., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
- 1006 Westside Dr. Lot 34, Terrorist Threats and Acts
- 429 Forrest St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 900 Magnolia St., Domestic Dispute
2/7
- 1015 Oglethorpe Avenue, Simple Assault
- 1428 N. Jackson St., Criminal Trespass
- 220 Horton Dr., Battery/Criminal Trespass
- 711 Brooklyn Terrace, Theft By Shoplifting
- 119 South Lee St., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
- 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1304 Elm Avenue Apt. 17, Harassing Communications
- 923 Ridge St., Forgery – 1st Degree
- North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Adderton St., DUI/Failure to Yield when turning left/Seat Belt Violation/Driving without a valid license
- 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
- 1204 South MLK Jr. Blvd., DUI/Failure to Yield when entering roadway/open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
2/8
- Rose Avenue at Valley Dr., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 203B Bessie Mays Circle, Discharging Firearms in city limits
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St., Driving while license suspended
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/5 to 2/8/2021
- Deriso, Sharon, 52, 2/7/2021 4:14 p.m. Theft By Shoplifting
- Farias, Daniel R., 31, 2/7/2021 12:14 a.m. DUI/Failure to Yield when entering roadway/open container of alcohol
- Greene, Trenarious, 29, 2/8/2021 4:56 a.m. Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Grimes, Elsie Ladonna, 62, 2/6/2021 10:32 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree/Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
- Hall, Victoria Evonne, 20, 2/5/2021 Midnight, Assault and Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Lewis, Aletha Gail, 55, 2/7/2021 4:14 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Shellhouse, Amy Marie, 45, 2/7/2021 10:17 p.m., Theft By Deception-Misdemeanor/Possession of Marijuana
- Thomas, Michelle, 37, 2/7/2021 1:48 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Thomas, Tydajahia Nichole, 22, 2/6/2021 3:38 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Wise, Jamarcus Tyrel, 22, 2/5/2021 4:45 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Assault and Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 2/5 to 2/8/2021
2/5
- 596 De Soto Seed Farm Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 Sumter County Lec, Forgery
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, VIN Inspection
- 900 GA Highway 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 198 Lakeshore Dr., Suspicious Person
- 2129 Brady Rd., Animal Complaint
- Lamar Rd. at District Line Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- 183 Tallent Store Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
2/6
- 140 Phil Jones Sr. Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Highway 280 East near Crisp County Line, Accident Report
- 789 Flintside Dr., Civil Matter
- 1308 Highway 27 East, Domestic Disturbance
- 425 Three Bridges Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 512 Carter Fishpond Rd., Animal Complaint
- 106 Sylvan Place, Suspicious Person
- 316 King Dr., Assist another agency
- 198 Lakeshore Dr., Alarm Activation
- US Highway 19 North at about Mile Marker 14, Roadway Blocked/object blocking roadway
- 354 Shiloh Rd., Civil Matter
- 386 US Highway 280 West at Lot D, Domestic Disturbance
- 149 Grover Dr., Information for Officer
2/7
- 215 GA Highway 30 West at Radio Station, Unsecured Door
- 108 Commerce St. at Leslie Police Department, 911 Hangup
- 1737 Highway 30 West, Accident Report
- 153 Sunset Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 384 Highway 30 West at New Life Point Church, Alarm Activation
- US Highway 280 East at MP 21, Traffic Stop/speeding
- US Highway 280 at Felder St., Suspicious Vehicle
- 125 Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Information for Officer
- 0 Hwy 19 and Hwy 30 Super Shop, Information for Officer
- 465 Sam Hill Rd., Suspicious Person
2/8
- 1949 GA Highway 49, Abandoned Vehicle
- 241 Hwy 45 North, Suspicious Person
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/5 to 2/8/2021
- Bess, Cassius Cornelius (In Jail), 24, 2/6/2021 11:22 a.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
- Bridges, Savion Demarcus (Bonded Out), 26, 2/7/2021 1:16 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Driving with suspended or revoked license
- English, Pennelope Jones (In Jail), 45, 2/5/2021 6:14 p.m., Hold for Ellaville PD
- McPhail, Mitchell Caleb (In Jail), 23, 2/7/2021 1:10 a.m., Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Theft By Deception/Felony/False Report of a Crime/False Statements or Writings, Conceal Facts or Fraudulent Documents in Matters of Government/Purchase or Possession of any controlled substance in Schedule II except narcotics
- Walters, Clinton Leonard (In Jail), 38, 2/6/2021 6:24 p.m., Hold for Macon County
You Might Like
Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/4/2021 Cliatt, Chassity Marie, 43 (In Jail), 2/4/2021 10:14 a.m., Housing for Schley... read more