Volley and Exley lead Raiders in win over Brookwood

From Staff Reports

THOMASVILLE – Led by junior forward Carmelo Volley and senior guard Owen Exley, the Southland Academy Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SAR) was able to secure an undefeated record (6-0) in the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Region 3-AAA standings with a 50-29 victory over the Brookwood School on Friday, February 5, in Thomasville, GA.

Both Volley and Exley led the Raiders in scoring with 15 points each. Volley had a particularly good shooting night, as he went 3 for 3 from beyond the arc and made 6 of 7 shots overall from the field.

With the win, the Raiders improve their overall record to 14-3 on the season and have clinched the #1 seed in the GISA Region 3-AAA Tournament, which will be played at the GSW Storm Dome Thursday and Friday, February 18-19.

The Raiders will have one final regular season home game. They will host the Westfield Hornets for Senior Night on Monday, February 8, at 7 p.m. SAR’s last game of the regular season will be played at Westwood in Camilla on Tuesday, February 9. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.