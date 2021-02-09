February 10, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/8 to 2/9/2021

  • Adams, Corey Tajuan (In Jail), 28, 2/8/2021 2:14 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
  • Boyd, Lewis Levettis (In Jail), 41, 2/8/2021 5:03 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Cheeseboro, Cedric Lamar (In Jail), 34, 2/8/2021   1:16 p.m., False Imprisonment/Theft By Taking (Motor Vehicle)/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Criminal Trespass
  • Green, Tranerious Will (In Jail), 28, 2/8/2021 7:34 a.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/Contempt of Court/Probation Violation
  • Hawkins, Kentrell LeJohn (In Jail), 26, 2/8/2021 3:22 p.m., Parole Violation
  • Hodge, Walter Jordan (In Jail), 20, 2/8/2021 11:58 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021

2/8

  • 1949 GA 49, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 241 Highway 45 North, Suspicious Person
  • 0 Turning Lane of Mulcoa GA Highway 49, Traffic Stop/car parked in turn lane causing a traffic hazard
  • 0 GA Highway 280 East at Bass Tire, expired registration
  • 0 South Georgia Tech Parkway at Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 0 Magnolia Village off GA Highway 30 West, Traffic Stop/expired tag
  • 102 E. Church St., Accident Report
  • 0 Bobby Hines and Blacksmith Rd., Welfare Check
  • 352 King Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1369 GA Highway 27, Accident Report
  • 135 Tulip Dr., shots fired
  • 6609 Lane Store Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Highway 280 West at about Rock Hill Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 701 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Fuller Center, Traffic Stop/break light requirements
  • 143 Arlington Dr. Extension, Domestic Disturbance
  • 506 Fieldstone Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
  • 210 Arlington Dr. Extension, Suspicious Vehicle

2/9

  • 0 Southerfield Road at Basket Factory Dr., Deer Accident Report
  • 100 Block of GA Highway 30 West, Accident Involving Deer

 

 

 

