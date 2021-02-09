William Curtis Wellons: February 5, 2021
William Curtis Wellons of Warner Robins died Friday, February 5, 2021 at his residence at the age of 57. He was born in Americus, the son of William Therian Wellons, Jr. and Carolyn Sue Coker Wellons. An avid sports fan, William was an electrician most of his life and was a member of the Catholic faith. He is survived by his son, William Joseph Wellons of Vermont; a brother, Kenneth Wellons of Americus; and a granddaughter, Kaia Wellons. Arrangements by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
