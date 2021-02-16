Area Beat Report 2/15 to 2/16/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/15 to 2/16/2021
- Coleman, Norris (In Jail), 18, 2/15/2021 7:10 p.m., Robbery
- Grimes, Michael Shane (Bonded Out), 39, 2/15/2021 2:07 p.m., Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/suspended registration/Acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle
- Harvey, Amon Ke’Vone (In Jail), 17, 2/15/2021 7:26 p.m., Robbery
- Horst, Frank Randall (In Jail), 38, 2/15/2021 1:19 p.m., Probation Violation (When probation terms are altered) for finger printable charge – Felony
- Santa Maria, Geronimo (In Jail), 30, 2/15/2021 9:22 p.m., Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree), Simple Battery – Family Violence/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No proof of insurance/Battery – Family Violence (1st offense) MSD/
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/15 to 2/16/2021
2/15
- 346 McMath Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance/Terroristic Threats and Acts – Family Violence
- 229 Brown Mill Pond Rd., Alarm Activation
- 482 Three Bridges Rd., Welfare Check
- 0 Southerfield Rd. and Basket Factory Dr., Traffic Stop/expired registration
- Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding/driving while licensed suspended or revoked/acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle
- 0 Horton Dr. at Pure Gas Station, Traffic Stop/Suspended Registration
- 2954 Lamar Rd., Theft
- 0 Harvey Ln. at Tom Hall Circle, Traffic Stop/no tag displayed
- 1256 GA Hwy 280 East at Pleasant Grove Church, Theft
- 268 Tulip Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 1448 Hooks Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 109 Youngs Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 49 south about Pride Estates, Traffic Stop/tail light requirements
- 963B GA Highway 308, Domestic Disturbance
- 695 US Highway 19 south, Domestic Disturbance/Traffic Stop/Battery against a pregnant female/Cruelty to Children in the third degree/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/No proof of insurance
- 127 Pecan Terrace, Assist another vehicle
2/16
- 603A Lowe St., Shots Fired
- 902B Railroad St., Shots Fired/Assist Another Agency
- 717 Hancock Dr., Suspicious Person
- 1207 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House, Civil Disturbance
- 116 Linnie St., Burglary
- 617 Winn St., Assist Motor Agency
- 274 North Shore Dr., Alarm Activation
- 958 Old Andersonville Rd., Accident Report
- 268 Tulip Dr., Domestic Disturbance/Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/15 to 2/16/2021
2/15
- 132 Cherokee St., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission of a felony
- 1008 North MLK Jr. Blvd. Room #134, Battery
- Elm Avenue at East Hill St., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag Registration requirements/Contempt of Court
- 1304 Elm Avenue Apt. 2 at The Elm Apartments, Criminal Trespass
- 83 Valley Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 308 Judy Lane, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 540 Hancock Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Apartment D7 Americus Gardens Apartments, Criminal Trespass
- 405 Judy Lane, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD, Aggravated Stalking
- 206 E. Dodson St., Criminal Trespass
- 1112 Elm Avenue Apt. B, Criminal Trespass
2/16
- 617 Winn St., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 103 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. B, Burglary -1st Degree – Felony
- 902 Railroad St., Aggravated Assault
- 307A Bessie Mays Circle, Aggravated Assault
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/15/2021
- McCord, Brandon Keith, 36, 2/15/2021 8:37 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements/Contempt of Court
