Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/16 to 2/18
- Henry, Derrick Antonio (Bonded Out), 46, 2/17/2021 Midnight, DUI/Failure to Yield after stopping for stop sign/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers
- Kearse, Kabren V. (Bonded Out), 23, 2/17/2021 9:23 p.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/Tail light lenses required
- Thomas, Jacobi Montae (In Jail/Rebooked), 21, 2/17/2021 3:26 p.m., Escape – Misdemeanor/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of a Schedule Control Substance/Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance/Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor
- Thornton, Morris (In Jail), 70, 2/17/2021 1:39 p.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- Tucker, Devonte Jamale (In Jail), 26, 2/17/2021 2:47 p.m., Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/16 to 2/18/2021
2/16
- 603A Lowe St., Shots Fired
- 502B Railroad St., Shots Fired/Assist Another Agency
- 717 Hancock Dr., Suspicious Person
- 1207 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House, Civil Disturbance
- 116 Linnie St., Burglary
- 617 Winn St., Assist Another Agency
- 274 North Shore Dr., Alarm Activation
- 958 Old Andersonville Rd., Accident Report
- 268 Tulip Dr., Suspicious Person
- 268 Tulip Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- Mount Zion Baptist Church on Highway 19 South, Suspicious Vehicle
- 546 GA Highway 49 South, Alarm Activation
- 361 McMath Mill Rd. at Transwaste, Criminal Trespass
- 110 GA Highway 280 West at Gas & Go, Information for Officer
- 132 Crisp Dr., Information for Officer
- GA Hwy 49 North about Old Andersonville Rd., Damage to Property
- Pecan Terrace at Roney St., Traffic Stop/registration requirements
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Damage to Property
- 128 Rainbow Terrace, Fight
- U.S. Hwy 280 East at Styles Robinson Rd., Suspicious Person
- Janie Court, Suspicious Vehicle
- 316 King Dr., Damage to Property
- McGarrah St. off MLK, Traffic Stop/headlight out/expired tag
- Sam’s Country Store, Alarm Activation
2/17
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight requirements/Warning for tag light requirements/Warning for failure to have license on person
- 0 Lamar Rd. at MM 6 Lamar Rd./MP6, Speeding
- 2129 Brady Rd., Animal Complaint/Dog transported to Humane Society
- GA Highway 49 North Near GA Highway 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- South Georgia Tech Parkway in front of South GA Tech College, Traffic Stop/Passing in no passing zone
- Oscar Williams Road near Cow Pen Rd., Accident Report
- 208 Highland Dr., Information for Officers
- 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Suicide Threat
- Forsyth St. at Baldwin Blvd., Traffic Stop/tag light required/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- North Lee St. at Barbara Battle Way, Traffic Stop/tag light required/Failure to have license on person/Warrant Service
- 227 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store, Information for Officer
- GA Highway 3 South at GA Highway 27 West, Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person/tail light requirements
2/18
- 0 South Hampton St. about Bell St., Traffic Stop/tag light out
