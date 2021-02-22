February 22, 2021

  • 55°

Area Beat Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:38 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/19 to 2/22

  • Carter, Laquasha Deondra, 30, 2/22/2021 4:31 a.m., Engaging in and Promoting/Abetting in a fight
  • Holley, Montavious Mongale, 25, 2/21/2021 5:11 p.m., City Probation Violation
  • Hudgins, Robert Franklin, 27, 2/19/2021 7:38 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Johnson, Daveon Jawon, 22, 2/19/2021 3:52 p.m., Forgery – 4th Degree Misdemeanor
  • Johnson, Daveon Jawon, 22, 5 p.m., 2/19/2021 Forgery-4th Degree Felony
  • McCuller, Jakobe Kevon, 22, 2/21/2021 10:58 a.m., Possession of Marijuana less than an oz.
  • Robinson, Jillian Cerra, 36, 2/21/2021 8:12 a.m., Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • Sanford, Cedrick Simone, 34, 2/19/2021 3:52 p.m., Aggravated Stalking/Criminal Trespass
  • Traywick, Spencer Todd, 33, 2/19/2021 2:41 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting

 

Americus PD Media Incident Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021

2/19

  • 208 Barnum Dr., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1040 East Forsyth St., Forgery – 4th Degree Felony
  • 206 Warren Avenue at Arrow’s Exterminators, Criminal Trespass
  • 617 East Jefferson St., Damage to Property
  • Lonnie Lane 256-A, Domestic Dispute
  • 1408 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1040 East Forsyth St. at Americus Package, Forgery – 4th Degree Felony
  • 101 Clara Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 117 Starlight Circle, Criminal Trespass

2/20

  • 819 Washington St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 722 Beale St., Suspicious Incident
  • 304 Wildwood Circle, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 819 Washington St., Criminal Trespass – Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Domestic Dispute
  • 323 Hosanna Circle, Criminal Trespass
  • 207 Wanda Way, Damage to Property
  • 1410 Crawford St., Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts

2/21

  • 607 Leila Way, Domestic Dispute
  • 1512 US Highway 19 at Skyland Motel, Domestic Dispute
  • 707A East Furlow St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1207 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House, Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
  • 1301 2nd Montgomery, Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • Rucker St. at Roney St., Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz.
  • 706B McGarrah St., Recovered Property – Not stolen
  • 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6 Room 130, Domestic Dispute
  • Horton Dr. at Southerfield Rd., City Probation Violation
  • Russell St. at South Hampton St., Improper Display of Tag/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • 1700 East Lamar St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 218B Lorraine Avenue, Damage to Property
  • 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 11 at Hillside Manor Apartments, Domestic Dispute

2/22

  • 711 Brooklyn Terrace, Missing Person
  • 1207 S MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House, Engaging in, Promoting and Aiding in Fight

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records