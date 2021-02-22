Late goal pushes Young Harris College past Lady Hurricanes

By Keith Michlig

YOUNG HARRIS, GA — The Georgia Southwestern women’s soccer team gave up a late second half goal that led to a 1-0 win for Young Harris College during a Sunday match.

After being scoreless for 63 minutes, Trinity Chastain had a goal kick into the left field where YHC took the ball. The Mountain Lions took the ball upfield for a shot but their first attempt was blocked and saved by Chastain. Unfortunately, the ball rolled free and YHC was able to get a second attempt, landing the sole goal of the day as the goalkeeper was out of place.

YHC (2-1) led with 22 shots and 11 shots on goal while GSW (0-2) finished with seven shots and four shots on goal. Payton Johnson led the Lady Hurricanes with four shots and Reilley Bain finished with two shots. Chastain, who had her first start as goalie, had 10 saves.

The Lady Hurricanes returns home to host Lander on March 1, kickoff is at 7 p.m.