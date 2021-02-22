Southland Lady Raiders will host Creekside Christian in first round of GISA State Tournament

AMERICUS – Fresh off their 44-34 victory over Brookwood to win the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Region 3-AAA Championship, the Southland Academy Lady Raider Basketball Team (16-3) will begin their quest for a state championship when they host Creekside Christian Academy (7-19) in the first round of the GISA Class AAA State Playoffs on Tuesday, February 23, at 6:30 p.m.

Should the Lady Raiders prevail in their first round game against CCA, they will travel to John Milledge Academy on Friday, February 26, where they will play the winner of the first round game Dominion Christian and Tiftarea Academy at 1 p.m.