Area Beat Report 2/22 to 2/23//2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/22/2021
- Ayala, Claudia Mireya, 33, 2/22/2021 4:32 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Carter, Laquasha Deondra, 30, 2/22/2021 4:31 a.m., Engaging in, Promoting and Encouraging in a fight
- Offord, Cornelius, 19, 2/22/2021 9:39 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/22 to 2/23/2021
2/22
- 711 Brooklyn Terrace, Missing Person
- 1207 S. MLK Jr. Blvd., at Waffle House, Engaging and Abetting in a fight
- 703 Sunset Dr., Simple Battery
- 138B South Lee St., Suspicious Incident
- 715 Gailey Plaza, Miscellaneous Report
- 115 W. Lester St., Simple Battery
- 1041 East Forsyth St., Forgery – 3rd Degree
- 101 Industrial Dr. at TLC, Hit and Run; Duty of Driver to Stop
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1100 Quincey Dr., Ungovernable Child
- Forrest St., Hit and Run; Duty of Driver to Stop
2/23
- US Highway 19 South, Traffic Stop/vehicle being searched
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/22 to 2/23/2021
- Offord, Cornelius Jamale (In Jail), 18, 2/22/2021 10:26 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/22 to 2/23/2021
2/22
- 245 Upper River Rd., Theft
- 111 Quail Trail, Alarm Activation
- 0 Marshall Dykes Rd. at District Line Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- US Highway South, Roadway Blocked
- 108 Tulip Dr., Neighbor Dispute
- 180 Buchannan Road, Domestic Disturbance
- 600 Highway 49 South, Civil Disturbance
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/tag light requirements/failure to maintain lane
- Arlington Dr. at Lexington, Traffic Stop/warnings for tag light and tail light requirements
- US Highway 280 East about Felder St., Traffic Stop/defective headlights
- GA Highway 49 South at Dogwood Dr., Traffic Stop/Windshield Requirements/tag light out
- GA Highway 49 North at Country Lane Road, Domestic Disturbance
- Brady Road at Matthews Dr., Traffic Stop/possession of open alcohol container
- 2239 GA Highway 308, Civil Matter
