February 24, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/23 to 2/24/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/23/2021

  • Holt, Larry (In Jail), 32, 2/23/2021 10:05 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Misdemeanor
  • Westbrook, Anthony Dennard (In Jail), 37, 2/23/2021 8:01 a.m., Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/23/2021

2/23

  • 389 Small Piece Rd, Theft
  • 0 Pecan Rd. and Old Ferry Rd., Damage to Property
  • 215 Flintside Dr., Theft
  • GA Highway 27 East at Mile Post 27, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 3326 Lee St., Welfare Check
  • 102 GA Hwy 19 North at Tystanic, Theft
  • 3189 Lee St., Bad Child/Domestic Problem
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys/Zaxbys, Traffic Stop/reckless driving
  • 1296 GA Highway 27 East, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Highway 377 at Hill St., Traffic Stop/tag light out/break light out
  • Rucker St. at North Jackson Street, Traffic Stop/tag light out/driver seat belt violation/passenger seat belt violation
  • GA Highway 27 at MM 19, Assist Motorist

2/24

  • 123 Bass St., Entering Auto
  • GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/tag light required/obscured or missing license plate

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/23 to 2/24/2021

2/23

  • US Highway 19 South, Traffic Stop/vehicle was searched
  • 103 Knollwood Dr., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 119 South Lee St. Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 113B Bush Circle, Forgery – 4th Degree Felony
  • Cherokee St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 103 Woodcrest Ct., Criminal Trespass
  • 1005 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gladys Kitchen, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 506 East Forsyth St., Deceased Person
  • 216 Patterson St., Dumping or Depositing of Litter
  • 1406 North Mayo St., Fraudulent Telephone Solicitation
  • 107 Country Club Dr. Apt. C, Miscellaneous Report
  • 113 Georgia Highway 27 East Apt. K2 Southland, Damage to Property
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Domestic Dispute
  • 1201 North MLK Jr. at Big A Package Store, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 902 Railroad St., Suspicious Incident
  • 509 Winn St., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 1205 South MLK Jr. Blvd. Room 231 at Quality Inn, Aggravated Assault
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 904 Felder St., Ungovernable Child
  • 109A Knollwood Dr., Criminal Trespass/Entering Auto

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/23/2021

  • Moate, Chasady Nicole, 38, 2/23/2021 7:10 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting

 

