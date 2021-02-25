GSW student-athletes participate in Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution Event

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Several GSW student-athletes participated in the Farmers to Families Food Box distribution event on Friday, February 19 at First Baptist Church in Americus. This drive-through event, the second to be held in Sumter County, was a huge success thanks to the Rotary Club of Americus, Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, Georgia Cold Storage and the volunteers.

Over 1,100 boxes of food (30 lbs. each) filled with meat, dairy, fruits and vegetables were distributed to families in need throughout Sumter County. The nationwide program is made possible by the USDA, who partners with farmers, ranchers, specialty crop producers, food processors and distributors and non-profit organizations to ensure all Americans have access to fresh and wholesome food during the COVID-19 national emergency.

Additional information about the program can be found at these links: https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box

https://www.porkbusiness.com/news/ag-policy/usda-announces-fifth-round-farmers-families-food-box-program