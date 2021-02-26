February 26, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 2/26/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:58 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/25 to 2/26/2021

2/25

  • 716 Valley Dr. Apt. C, Suspicious Incident
  • Phillips St. at Patterson St., Suspended registration/Driving without a valid license/City Probation
  • 1329 East Lamar St., Suspicious Incident
  • 303 Bessie Mays Circle, Miscellaneous Report
  • 999 Southerfield Rd. at Discount Tobacco, Theft By Shoplifting

East Forsyth at Strife St., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation

  • 119 South Lee St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 234 Lester St., Aggravated Assault
  • 723 Beale St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1410 Crawford St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Theft of lost/mislaid property/Financial Transaction-Card Fraud
  • 210 West Lamar St. at Scott’s Jewlery, Suspicious Incident
  • 107 Woodland Avenue, Child Molestation
  • 103 Peachtree St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Reese St. near Argus Dr., Damage to Property
  • 1023 Hancock Dr., Suspicious Incident

2/26

  • 510 Barlow St., Simple Battery
  • 1410 Crawford St., Burglary – Smash and Grab – Felony
  • 110 Knollwood Dr., Criminal Trespass

 

