Wanted person in custody

Release from the Americus Police Department dated 2/26/21

A suspect in a recent series of shootings in Americus, Christopher Hurley, Jr., age 27, is now in custody. Hurley turned himself in to at the Sumter County Jail on February 25th at approximately 7:30 PM. He is being charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Persons with information on any of the recent assault cases can call the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 229-924-4102, or call and speak to an investigator at 229-924-3677.