Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021
Americus PD Media Incident Report from 2/26 to 3/1/2021
2/26
- 510 Barlow St., Simple Battery
- 1410 Crawford St., Burglary – Smash and Grab – Felony
- 110 Knollwood Dr., Criminal Trespass
- Mitchell St. at North Jackson St., No Insurance – Tag Registration Requirements
- 609 Lewis Lowe Ct., Domestic Dispute
- Americus, Damage to Property
- 1203 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at J. Michael’s, Damage to Property
- Mayo St. at East Lamar St., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
- 540 Tripp St., Civil Matter
- 722 North Lee St., Domestic Dispute
- 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 16 Hillside Manor, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 106 Cornelia Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
2/27
- 529 Harold Avenue, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 523 North Jackson St., Disorderly Conduct
- 720 Harris St. Apt. 19, Cruelty to Children – 1st Degree/Maliciously
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 719 Barlow St., Criminal Trespass
- 1008 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Kings Inn Motel, Domestic Dispute
- 610 South Lee St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- Barbara Battle Way at Patterson St., Contraband
- Highway 49 South at Highway 280 West, Contraband
2/28
- 405 Academy St. Apartment B, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1007 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6, Damage to Property
- 205 Clara Dr., Harassing Communications
- 706 Leila Way, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 303 Patton Dr., Welfare Check
- 526 Sharon Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 1008 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Kings Inn Motel, Warrant Executed
- Americus, Enticing a child for indecent purposes
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys Supermarket, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- East Jefferson St. at Pine St., Suspicious Incident
- Bell St., Driving without a valid license/Failure to dim headlights
- 1711 East Lamar St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 303 Prince St. at Rainey Used Cars, Criminal Trespass
- 310 Pineview Dr., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 548 E. Furlow St., Laying Drag/Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug-Related Object
- 103 William B. King St., Domestic Dispute
3/1
- 604B Hawkins Dr., Domestic Dispute
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/26 to 3/1/2021
- Cromer, William Cody, 30, 2/28/2021 9:30 p.m., Laying Drag/Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug-Related Object
- Greene, Jackson Lee, 43, 2/28/2021 11:39 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Higdon, William Abel, 22, 2/26/2021 11 p.m., Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Jones, Marcus Antonio, 39, 2/27/2021 6:06 p.m., Battery – 1st offense/Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree/Allowing child to witness forcible felony/Battery/Familyu Violence
- Valdez Ramirez, Gustavo Ismael, 39, 2/28/2021 3:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Wilson, Dominique Kateria Monshay, 23, 2/28/2021 10:53 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to dim headlights
- Woods III, Willie Henry, 46, 2/26/2021 5:16 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/25 to 2/28/2021
- Anderson, Christian Amir (Bonded Out), 20, 2/28/2021 3:25 a.mn., Speeding/DUI-alcohol/Failure to maintain lane
- Glover, DeJeane Dewayne (In Jail), 29, 2/28/2021 6:45 p.m., DUI/Speeding/Distracted Driving/Endangering a Child
- Greene, Jason Lee (In Jail), 42, 3/1/2021 12:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Greene, Lakeysha Giovann (Bonded Out), 46, 2/27/2021 9:50 p.m., Deposit Account Fraud
- Angry, Gregory Montreal (In Jail), 18, 2/25/2021 9:15 a.m., Items prohibited for Possession of Inmates/Participating in Criminal Gang Activity
- Hurley, Christopher (In Jail), 27, 2/25/2021 Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/failure to appear for finger printable charge – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
- Montford, Victoria Lamaria (In Jail), 30, 2/25/2021 9:07 p.m., Probation Violation
- Washington, Brianna (In Jail), 26, 2/25/2021 6:35 p.m., Obstructing or hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Criminal Trespass
- Wilson, Tykeha Akasha (In Jail), 2/25/2021 11:49 a.m., Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Driving while unlicensed/City Probation
- Ibach, Cameron Blake (Bonded Out), 22, 2/26/2021 4:05 p.m., Drug Court Follow Up
- Jones, Marcus Antonio (Bonded Out), 38, 2/27/2021 10:02 p.m., Battery/Simple Battery-Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in the third degree
- Soloman, Keshonna Ikelyah Nicole (Bonded Out), 19, 2/27/2021 4:56 a.m., Taillight lenses required/Failure to have license on person/Underage possession of alcohol/DUI – Alcohol/under 21 years of age
- Styles, Michael Daniel (Bonded Out), 2/28/2021 2:49 a.m., Use of lights/siren prohibited/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Thornton, Perez Riywon (Bonded Out), 2/28/2021 11:47 a.m. Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Web, Alexis Meshawn (Bonded Out), 22, 2/28/2021 1:27 a.m., DUI-Drugs
- Woods, Willie Henry (Bonded Out), 46, 2/26/2021 6:17 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 2/26 to 3/1/2021
2/26
- 245 GA Hwy 27 East, Entering Auto
- 523 Harold Avenue, Civil Matter
- 151 Fox Stephens Road Lot K, Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
- 100 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 Mask Rd. at South Lee St., Traffic Stop/Obscired or missing license plate/Expired or no registration or title/Driver must apply for a new license
- 301 West Main St., Suicide Threat
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at Renecker Rd., Traffic Stop/Distracted Driving
- 319 Dowdy Rd., Alarm Activation
- Sylvan Rd. at Sylvan Bridge, Loud Music
- US Highway 280 East near Briarpatch Circle, Traffic Stop/Headlight requirements
- 124 North Hunter Dr., Shots Fired
- 125 Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Alarm Activation
- 1600 block of GA Highway South, Accident Report Involving a Cow
- 145 Africanna Dr., Suspicious Person
- 107 Middle River Rd., Accident Report
- 1007 Highway 19 South, 911 Hang Up
- 114 Country Lane Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 Wise Rd. at GA Highway 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
- 170 Gary Brewer Rd., Information for Officer
2/27
- GA Highway 3 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Taillight lenses required/Failure to have license on person/underage possession of alcohol/DUI under 21
- 0 Forsyth St. at Jackson St., Traffic Stop/Failure to Yield
- 19 AY Bypass at Spring Hill Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
- 1288 Youngs Mill Rd., Information for Officer
- 202 Highway 19 at 1288 Youngs Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 118 Hudson St. at Dollar General, Domestic Disturbance
- 125 Highway 280 at Perry Brothers, Traffic Stop/Failure to stop at red light
- 211 Smokey Ln., Alarm Activation
- GA Highway 30 at East Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop
- 119 Rainbow Terrace, Loud Music
- 741A Middle River Road, Civil Disturbance
- GA Highway 3 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Headlight Requirements
- 200 Block of Howard Johnson Road, Suspicious Person
- Highway 49 South at Shipp Chapel, Traffic Stop/Taillight Requirements
- GA Highway 308 at Moon St., Traffic Stop/tag light out/suspended registration/tag light out
- 116 Highway 30 at West Legion, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/Tag Light Requirements
2/28
- 121 Packing House Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- Forsyth St. at North Hampton St., Traffic Stop/expired registration
- Jasmine Dr. about Tulip Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- McArthur Dr. at Memorial Mile, Traffic Stop/Driving without License
- 402 Old Plains Highway at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm, Alarm Activation
- GA Highway 3 a Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Use of Lights/Siren Prohibited/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
- Sunset Park Astro, Fight
- 318 East Church St., 911 Hang Up
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- Lamar Road about Brickyard Road, Suspicious Person
- 223 Southland Road at Electric Tech South, Alarm Activation
- Lamar St. at Prince St., Traffic Stop/taillight out
- West Lamar St. at Courthouse Parking Lot, Traffic Stop/suspended registration
- US Highway 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Shots Fired
- 411 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 196 Loop Rd. Lot A, Information for Officer/Possible Threat
- 1413 Hwy 280, Livestock in Road
- 148 Statham Lakefront Road, Traffic Accident
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Front Lobby, Information for Officer
3/1
- 226 Roy Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/taillight lense requirements
- Hwy 30 at American Legion, Alarm Activation
