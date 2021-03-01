Four Schley County Wildcats earn All-Region honors
From Staff Reports
ELLAVILLE – Four members of the Schley County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team were selected to be on the Region 5-A-Public All Region Team for their performances on the court this year.
Freshman guard JaLewis Solomon and senior guard Zamon Ross each were First Team All-Region selections, while senior guard Dylan Taylor and junior guard Trypp Lumpkin both made Second Team All-Region.
