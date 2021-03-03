GDOT Announces work to start on resurfacing HW49 N

Crews with Reeves Construction Company of Macon, Georgia will start work on a project to resurface the asphalt roadway of Georgia 49 from Georgia 27/E. Lamar Street in Americus to the Macon County line, just south of Andersonville, on Monday, Mar. 1, 2021, weather permitting.

The crews will be active daily from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. A work zone will be established around the crews while they are in the roadway. A lane of traffic will be closed while the work zone is in effect. Temporary signage will also be placed in advance of the lane closure, and drivers are urged to slow their speeds and be alert to the crews and their equipment while passing the work zone.

The project will start with patching various locations along the highway, and then the crews and their large machinery will proceed to the full asphalt resurfacing. The contractor expects to complete the paving by the start of May, 2021.

Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.