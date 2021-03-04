Area Beat Report 3/3 to 3/4/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/2 to 3/3/2021
- Clontz, Jonathan (In Jail), 41, 3/3/2021 6:17 p.m., USMS
- Derington, Sarah Jo (In Jail), 30, 3/2/2021 11:30 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Possession of Amphetamine
- Patterson, Vinson Benard (In Jail), 28, 3/2/2021 5 p.m., USMS
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 3/3 to 3/4/2021
3/2
- GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/possible suspended license
- 308 Morris Dr., Alarm Activation
- 0 GA Highway 153 and GA Highway 30, Traffic Accident
- 0 Leslie City Hall, Animal Complaint
- 154 Garry Brewer Rd., Neighbor Dispute
- 146 Stone Wall Dr., Information for Officer
- 178 Timberlane Dr., Alarm Activation
- 1944 Brady Rd., Theft
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/operating without lights required by law/Failure to have license on person
- 740 McMath Mill Road Extension, Harassing Phone Calls
- 276 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Assist Another Agency
3/3
- Wise Road at Yankee Road, Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain Lane
- 332 Highway 49 South, Suicide Threat
- 130 Rainbow Terrace, Assist Another Agency
- GA Highway 49 South near Dogwood Dr., Suspicious Person
- Jasmine Dr. at Tulip Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- East Lamar St. at Burger King, Traffic Stop
- 280 at Mile Post 19, Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane
- 255A Memorial Mile, Domestic Disturbance
- 402 Youngs Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
3/4
- US Highway 19 North Near Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
- South GA Tech Parkway and Bumphead Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
- US Highway 19 North about Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 0 Hooks Mill Rd. and Mask Rd., Livestock in Road
- 178 Blacksmith Rd., Animal Complaint
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/3/2021
- Barrientos Gerbacio, Inxzel, 27, 3/3/2021 12:06 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Report 3/3 to 3/4/2021
3/3
- 203 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. B, Battery-1st offense/Obstructing Police/Cruelty to Children-3rd Degree
- 414 Patterson St., Unruly Juvenile
- Tripp St., Driving without a valid license
- 118 Brannon Avenue, Suspicious Incident
- 325 Crawley St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 1541A North Jackson St., Domestic Dispute
- 1613 Lafayette St., Civil Matter
- West Forsyth St., K-9 Deployment
3/4
- 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 218 Meadowbrook Lane, Damage to Property
- N. Mayo St. at Aaron Snipes, Animal Complaint
