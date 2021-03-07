Tennis anyone? Americus-Sumter tennis teams score victories over Miller County

AMERICUS – The Americus-Sumter High School boys and girls tennis teams (ASHS) were both able to secure victories over Miller County on Friday, March 5, at the ASHS Tennis Complex.

The Lady Panthers were able to shut out MC 4-0, while the Panthers had a more difficult challenge, but were able to come through with a 3-2 victory.

In girls’ action, #1 seeded Teigan Pepito defeated Brianna Moore in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. Rebeccah Ingle, the Lady Panthers’ #2 player, defeated Haylee Brunson in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Alesiah Holmes, the ASHS #3 singles player, insured that the Lady Panthers would win their match by beating Emile Chapman in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles action, the ASHS duo of Trinity Gilliam and Melanie Wooden defeated the Lady Pirates’ due of Olivia Li and Brook Chapman in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. In the other doubles match, the ASHS team of Paris Eberhardt and Dionesia Westbrook-Myrie defeated the MC team of Bailey Franklin and Katie Chambliss in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

In boys’ action, the Panthers’ #1 player, Zach Johnson, lost to the Pirates’ Ty Long in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. However, Keldrick Flemming, fresh off of basketball season, was able to use his conditioning and stamina to defeat Judson Thomas in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

In the third and final singles match, the Panthers’ James Ndaayezwi and MC’s Hayden Brunson had to play three sets to determine a winner, but Ndaayezwi was able to outlast Brunson 3-6, 6-3 and 10-5 to win his match.

In doubles action, the Panthers’ duo of Jeremy Bembry and James Shopen Davis defeated the Pirates’ duo of Kyler Norman and Daniel Horne in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

The ASHS team of Christopher Gilbert and Griffin Toms lost to the MC duo of Chase Durham and Dutch Pace in straight sets 5-7 and 0-6, but the Panthers were still able to come away with a 3-2 victory as a team.

With the win, the Panthers improve their season record to 2-0, while the Lady Panthers improve to 1-1. Both teams will host Upson-Lee in a Region 2-AAA match on Tuesday, March 9, at 4:30mp.m.