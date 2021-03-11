Area Beat Report 3/9 to 3/11/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report for 3/10 to 3/11/2021
- Cox, Bobby Leroy (In Jail), 48, 3/10/2021 5:19 p.m., Hold for Sentencing
- Dariso, Ja’Marcus, Jy’Quon (In Jail), 18, 3/10/2021 4:34 p.m., Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Failure to appear for finger printable Charge – Misdemeanor
- Jackson, Areanna (In Jail), 20, 3/10/2021 8:06 p.m., City Bench Warrant
- McCoy, Tyrece Rashad (In Jail), 31, 3/11/2021 12:58 a.m., City Probation
- Reagon, Richard Tommy (In Jail), 52, 3/10/2021 9:34 p.m., Following too closely/Seat Belt Violation/DUI – Driving under the influence of drugs/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
Americus PD Media Incident Report 3/9 to 3/11/2021
3/9
- 602F Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments, Mental Health Transport
- 102C Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments, Domestic Dispute
- 207 Ashby Street, Civil Matter
- Thomas Dr. at Felder St., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/License to be carried and exhibited on
- 607H Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments, Criminal Trespass
- Americus PD headquarters, Welfare Check
3/10
- 17 incidences of Contempt of Court – 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court
for the following:
Styles, Karlon
Barthell, Hakeem D.
Hosley, Lakeria
Nash, Kristina C.
Williams, Tia
Harvey, Amon
Lowery, Willie C.
Harris, Jessica D.
Thomas, Jalisa J.
McCoy, Breona B.
Seay, Sekeya
Ball, Lorenzo
Nutt, William G.
Tyson, Daron L.
Wallace, Kevin
Weaver, Jenna N.
Brady, Paula M.
- 303 East Hill St. Apt. D6, Illegal Burning in City
- East Lamar at Cherokee St., Driving without a valid license/Hands Free Device – 1st Offense
- North Lee at Prince St., Driving without proof of insurance/Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz./Suspended Registration
- 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- West College at Oak Avenue, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object
- 508 Peachtree St., Ungovernable Child
- 217 Popular St., Disorderly Conduct
- 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School, Cruelty to Children – 2nd Degree
- 2nd Montgomery St., Robbery
- North Lee St., Child Molestation
- 441 Oak St., Domestic Dispute
- 1331C East Lamar St., Domestic Dispute
- 346 Academy St., Domestic Dispute
- 346 Academy St., City Probation Warrant
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/9/2021
- Greene, Leon, 47, 3/9/2021 3:57 p.m., DUI/Failure to maintain lane/Driving without license on person
- Holman, Amber Tidwell, 35, 3/10/2021 5:42 p.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to Notify Owner upon striking a fixed object
- Layman, Chasity L., 26, 3/10/2021 2:28 p.m., Driving without valid license/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- Pritchard, Jennifer, 43, 3/10/2021 5:52 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/10 to 3/11/2021
3/10
- 319 Ed Carson Rd., Theft
- 500 West Lamr St. at Sumter County Courthouse
- 0 Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Accident
- 100 Briar Patch Circle, Information for officer
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Warning for tag light out
- U.S. Highway 19 at Mile Marker 18, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- US Highway 280 East near Mile Post 30, Warning for Speeding
- 796 US Highway 19 South at Lot C, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 49 South about Mile Marker 10, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
3/11
- 1101 Southerfield Rd., 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 2, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- US Highway 280 East at Mile Post 21, Traffic Stop/Warning for Expired Registration Decal
